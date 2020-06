EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The City of Evansville announced as of June 1, Evansville Building Commission Code Enforcement Officers will be returning to 10-day notices for trash and debris.

The Building Commission previously relaxed notices to 45 days during Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home executive order.

