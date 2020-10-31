Evansville business expanding to serve Newburgh

EVANSVLLE, Ind (WEHT) The Old Fashioned Butcher Shoppe in Evansville announced Saturday their plans for expansion to the City of Newburgh.

Their new location will be on Fruitwood Lane, where they plan to offer a similar selection of meats to their Evansville store.

The new store should be open for business in January of the coming year.

