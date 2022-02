EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News was on the scene Monday afternoon at Baby Corner after a vehicle crashed into the business.

Officials say the car was driving south on Fulton when it crossed the northbound lanes and hit the building. The owner of the business says the place has been hit before.

A building inspector was called to check out the damage. Sources say no one was injured, but there is a noticeable hole in the side of the building.