EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – When the average person thinks about forest fires most people think about the damage those fires create.

Anchor Industries in Evansville, IN produce forest fire shelters that shield forest fire and rescue workers if they they are caught in the forest fire which helps save their lives.

“Anytime I see a wildfire on the news I always look and I look for our blue bags on those fire fighters,” Cathy Patton, team leader for the Anchor Industries fire shelter department. “It’s just really fantastic to see that, our product and say we made that. that was great to see. they’ve been in movies and a tv show.”

There were over 60 entries submitted for the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana”, a contest put on by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Anchor Industries finishing in the top-16.

“I myself, I thought I was pretty knowledgeable about different things that were made across the state but when I saw the entrants and the diversity and ingenuity of products made here in Indiana I have to admit I was blown away,” Kevin Brinegar, president of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

In order to produce the best product, Patton says the team all works together and over the years has become a family.

“Everybody has become family because we, this product is a very life saving product so we know that this has to be correct,” Patton said. “This has to be the best product that we can put out.”

Dave Conner, Chief Operation Officer for Anchor Industries said the need for their fire shelters has risen over 50 percent over the last four years.

“When I first started working here, we were making 40 shelters a day,” Patton said. “Now we’re making a 100 and We could make 120 if we need to.”

Brinegar says the Indiana Chamber of Commerce plans to bring this contest back again next year in hopes of even more people learning new things about the Hoosier state.