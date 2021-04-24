Evansville business holds human trafficking awareness seminar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville business is working to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The Washtub hosted a seminar to teach people about what human trafficking is and its impact on Indiana.

Christina Wicks with Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program spoke at the seminar and says social media is becoming a weapon for traffickers

“A lot of traffickers are targeting and recruiting and grooming via social media. So, like if a parent all the sudden starts getting gifts sent to their house for their child, it might be part of an enticing, grooming process that perpetrators do with their victims as well ”

According to a report by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, over 150 cases of human trafficking in Indiana were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2019.

For more information, you can visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline website.

(This story was originally published on April 24, 2021)