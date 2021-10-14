Evansville business recovering after car crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville Halloween costume business is recovering after a car crashed into it last month.

Jan Rhodes runs Jan’s Fashions and Costumes from the basement of her home on Jefferson Avenue, near Highway 41. Police say the driver of a stolen car crashed into her home and a neighbor’s car before taking off. Rhodes says while she’s optimistic about her business, Rhodes says she’s concerned about fixing her foundation.

Rhodes says she’s touched by her friends and loyal customers who have reached out to her since the crash.