Evansville business wins FedEx grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Tri-state business has been awarded a Small Business Grant Award from FedEx this year.

JC’s Wildlife from Evansville won a third place prize. Owner Jennifer Briggs says they won $15,000 and $1,000 in print services from FedEx.

Briggs says this will go towards improving shipping and getting products to customers faster. She said it’s an honor to see the family-oriented online birding and wildlife retail shop make it up there on a national level.

Briggs says they are also looking at building an in-person retail shop.