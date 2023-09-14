EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Just Rennie’s Cafe has been serving the city since 2003 from their downtown location on Fourth Street.

Owners Doug and Marla Rennie say that serving the downtown area has been better than they had anticipated. “When we first came down here, there was nobody,” says Marla. “There was a few restaurants in all and so we decided we’re going to do this and make it a destination, and so we took baby steps on building and it’s just kind of evolved a little more than what we thought.”

Doug Rennie says he left his job as an upscale chef in Indianapolis to help his wife grow their business. He says he wanted to create a catering service that would offer a fine dining experience.