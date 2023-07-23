EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A local car club teamed up with a non-profit to raise money for rescue animals.

It Takes a Village animal rescue and the Indiana Chapter of Mopar Outlaws held Cars for a Cause on Sunday.

The car show was at the Evansville FOP on Court Street with food trucks, live music and a half pot.

We’re told 100% of the proceeds will go to the animal rescue.

“All the animal shelters are completely filled to the brim and they’re being forced to euthanize some in some places,” said Joe Winstead, president of the Indiana Chapter of Mopar Outlaws.

“It Takes a Village does not do that. They actually do not euthanize animals. And it takes a lot of money and resources, whether it be food or whatever, to take care of these animals.”

It Takes a Village recently rescued 13 dogs from a flooded shelter in Western Kentucky.

They said they are in need of foster homes.