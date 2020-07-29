Evansville caregiver charged in couple’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville man has been charged with neglect after police say two people in his care died. Police say Gilbert Williams was the caregiver for Mark Freece and his mother, Kathryn Freece.

EPD says Williams was at a home on North Bedford Ave. where Mark Freece had recently died on May 4. Police say Mark’s mother, Kathryn, was also found in the home in poor health. She died a few days later at a hospital.

Police say both Mark and Kathryn Freece were emaciated and appeared malnourished.

Williams is accused of receiving nearly $20,000 in checks written from the Freece’s accounts as well. He is facing charges of neglect and exploitation of a dependent. Williams has since bonded out of jail.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

