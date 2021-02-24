Evansville carjacking suspect facing several federal, state charges

Ind. (WEHT) — More than four months after an Evansville woman was allegedly carjacked while sitting in her car, the suspect in the case is facing federal and state charges.

According to a federal affidavit, Omaree Shay Roby is facing charges of carjacking and using a firearm during a crime of violence. In September 2020 Roby allegedly took the victim’s car from Evansville and led officers on a high-speed chase through Indiana, ending north of Terre Haute.

According to Indiana State Police, Roby was shot by deputies after the chase.

In addition to the federal charges, the Vermillion County Clerk’s Office says Roby is facing the following state charges:

Aggravated Battery (attempted)

Criminal Recklessness

Pointing a Firearm

Resisting Law Enforcement

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Carrying a handgun without a license (2)

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)