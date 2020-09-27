Evansville carjacking suspect shot by deputies in Vermillion County

VERMILLION CO, Ind (WEHT) Detectives with the Indiana State Police say a man accused of a carjacking in Evansville was shot by deputies after a high speed chase north of Terre Haute.

Around 4:22 a.m. Deputy Richard Stangle from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department saw a car speeding through the area of Third Street and Margaret Drive and made an attempt to pull the driver over for a routine traffic stop. Instead the driver led him on a high speed pursuit onto SR 63, reaching speeds of 120 mph.

Other responding officers were able to set up a spike strip ahead of the chase at the intersection of SR 63 and Hazelbluff Road, which successfully deflated the tires of the fleeing car.

Officers say at that time, the man began shooting at them from his vehicle’s rear window and managed to hit one officer’s cruiser. The man continued his attempt to flee with flat tires until he lost control of the vehicle at the exit ramp for US 36.

The man got out of the car and fired at officers. The officers returned fire, injuring the man.

The man, who has been identified as Omaree Shay Roby (23) of Milwaukee, WI, was taken to the hospital.

Indiana State Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation.

(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)

