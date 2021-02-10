Evansville catalytic converter theft suspect arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man who EPD says stole over 50 catalytic converters in the Tri-State has apparently taken his trade north.

Bloomington, Indiana police responded to Budget Car Rental in Bloomington February 6 after receiving a tip that Daniel Payne, 36, was in the area.

Bloomington Police say they found Payne and a reciprocating saw in the area. They also say they found two catalytic converters that appeared to have been recently cut off in a box truck near Payne’s vehicle.

Police also say they found a reciprocating saw blade and a receipt for the saw in Payne’s pocket, and they found two box trucks in the Budget Car Rental lot near Payne’s vehicle. Both truck were missing catalytic converters.

Payne was arrested, taken to the Monroe County Jail and faces two charges of level 6 felony theft and two counts of class A misdemeanor criminal mischief.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)