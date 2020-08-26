Evansville Catholic Dicoese reports four new COVID-19 cases

Ind. (WEHT) — The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office reported Wednesday three more students and one more staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Diocese, two of the students attended the same school.

The Diocese of Evansville and the Catholic Education Office will not release or confirm information regarding individuals or school locations for privacy reasons.

So far, a total of 11 people – four employees and seven students have tested positive, according to the Diocese.

You can keep track of COVID-19 cases at Tri-State schools here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)