Evansville Catholic Diocese release plans for students to return to school under CDC guidelines

The Evansville Catholic Diocese is also unveiling a return to class plan for its 32 schools in eight counties in southwestern Indiana.

Evansville Catholic School officials announced today they’re planning for students to return to classrooms August 5th through the 13th.

School officials say they plan to follow all of the CDC guidelines.

That includes maintaining social distancing, providing hand sanitizers, requiring mask, and less congregation during class transitions.

Although the plans fall in line with districts across the state, there are some differences, including not having a virtual option for those who rather opt out of sending their kids back to school.

“If we just choose another option it doesn’t help form the children in the faith and its that catholic identity piece that we can’t give up,” says Superintendent Dr. Daryl Hagan.

Dr. Hagan says it is a possibility that there could be a virtual option in the future, but it will be on a school by school basis.

Transportation was also an issue with school officials asking parents to provide rides for students during the first few weeks.

Although some of the new guidelines are still being mapped out, schools will have recess for students.

School officials say they will have a support group to help students and parents with emotional concerns over the virus to help cope with returning to school during the pandemic.

