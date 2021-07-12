Evansville Catholic Schools announces plans for 2021-2022 school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Diocese of Evansville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daryl Hagan has announced plans for the 2021-2022 school year, including details on COVID-19 health and safety guidance.

Hagan announced that Catholic schools will open on-time again for 2021-2022 and provide high quality in-person instruction five days a week.

He also provided COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for Catholic schools, which he has shared with pastors of parishes with schools and school administrations. This information is subject to change as CDC and other expert guidance changes.

The guidelines include:

Vaccinations are not mandated.

Masks for students, staff and volunteers are optional. However, students who are transported to and/or from school utilizing school buses will be required to wear a mask by federal guidelines.

Social distancing protocols will not be required.

The guidelines and other reopening plans comply with the State of Indiana Executive Order 21-17.

Hagan strongly encouraged families to continue following recommended preventive measures to reduce the spread of germs and stay healthy. He stressed that daily health screenings completed at home before sending students to school and routine handwashing are important habits to continue in the new school year.