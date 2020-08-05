Evansville Catholic Schools welcome students back to class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the coronavirus pandemic shut down Tri-State schools in March, schools are starting to welcome back students to classrooms in August.

Wednesday morning, students attending Catholic schools in Evansville returned to their school buildings.

Eyewitness News Daybreak anchor Jake Boswell stopped by Mater Dei High School on Evansville’s west side talking with parents, students and school administrators.

Mater Dei principal Darin Knight told Eyewitness News masks will be required for all students and staff all day and lunch will be held in classrooms. Desks in classrooms will also be pushed farther apart.

Warrick County Schools start August 12th.

(This story was originally published on August 5, 2020)