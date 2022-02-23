EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man charged with home improvement fraud in Warrick County has now been arrested in Vanderburgh County.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office website shows Matthew Gates, 45, was arrested for theft and home improvement fraud. His bond was set at $1,000 cash. Gates is also charged with felony home improvement fraud in Warrick County.

Gates is listed as the CEO of Elite Construction Supply on Indiana’s business registration website. Court records list Gates and the company as defendants in over a dozen civil cases.