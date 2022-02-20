WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville businessman facing fraud charges is now out on bond. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Gates, CEO of Elite Construction Supply, was hired by a Newburgh family for a home improvement project last spring.

Work on the project was halted months later and Gates filed for bankruptcy late last year. Sources say Gates never paid the family back, leading to the family filing a lawsuit.

Gates was arrested on Thursday on home improvement fraud charges. His bond was set at $5,000.