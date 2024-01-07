HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Christian High School competitive cheerleading squad are national champions.

School officials state the squad finished in first this weekend in their division, beating out three other teams at the Fellowships of Christian Cheerleaders National Competition.

“We are so proud of these girls and grateful for those who showed their support both near and far,” said officials.

You can view their performance on Facebook on the Evansville Christian High School Athletics page.