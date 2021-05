EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Christian School students and faculty decided to cap off the year in a unique way.

Using the music of “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley (called “Rick Maskley” in their video), the school compiled a music video PSA to remind people of the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic, especially inside schools.

The video was also made in hope that masks will no longer be required in classrooms in the fall.

You can watch the full video here.