EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– A dedication ceremony was held for the new Evansville Christian Elementary School at the corner of Epworth and Lincoln in Warrick County on Thursday.

The facility will be able to hold up to 616 kindergarten through sixth grade students. The building is over 63,000 square feet. It has a full gymnasium, band and music areas, technology lab, media center and art rooms.

Students head back to class on August 18.