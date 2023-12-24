EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sean Owen — who runs the Evansville Christmas Lights Facebook page — says about 160 homes throughout the tri-state have Christmas lights and inflatables out, and, chances are, it’s not too late to see them.

Some homes will have their lights and inflatables up until the new year.

Owen has even decorated his own home, and he has documented where to find homes on his Facebook for several years now.

“My uncle got me into Christmas, and then he passed away several years ago,” Owen said. “So, I’ve been keeping it up for him. Then I started the Facebook page in his memory to being with, and, then, it kept growing and growing.”

Visit Owen’s map where you can find the closest homes with lights and inflatables.