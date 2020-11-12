Evansville Christmas tree arrives in town Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Friday is a big day in Evansville as the city’s official Christmas tree arrives downtown.

A donated 25-foot-tall,18-foot-wide blue spruce will make its way to the Civic Center around 6:30 a.m. It should be in place by 7 a.m.

Joe Bird will be live Friday morning on Daybreak for the event. The Christmas tree lighting is set for next Thursday, November 19, at 5:30 p.m.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2020)

