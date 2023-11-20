HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A crew of people were seen at the Civic Center in Evansville on Monday stripping the lights off the city’s official Christmas tree. This redecorating comes after a weekend of backlash from locals who said the tree looked bad this year compared to other city trees, like the one in Owensboro.

Many on social media were disappointed following the lighting ceremony last week. City Councilwoman Missy Mosby says Owensboro raised taxes that go towards city events like the tree lighting, but in Evansville the tree lighting and decorating is handled through donations.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.