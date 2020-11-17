Evansville Christmas tree lighting will be virtual

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Due to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, the Evansville Christmas tree lighting has been canceled. However, you will still be able to watch the tree lighting live online. The virtual event will be November 19 shortly after 5 p.m.

The donated tree is a 25-foot tall, 18-foot wide blue spruce. It will be decorated with about 25,000 lights and topped with an illuminated “E.”

(This story was originally published on Nov. 17, 2020)

