Evansville church cancels masses after COVID-19 exposure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Catholic Diocese of Evansville announced services at St. Joseph’s Parish has canceled all masses through October 10 to “mitigate and address an exposure to COVID-19.”

The Vanderburgh County Health Department notified the parish about multiple COVID-19 cases linked to a recent event held at the parish. Normal masses are scheduled to resume the weekend of October 10, depending on the monitoring and improvement of the situation.

(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)

