Evansville church cleaning up after hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- When Phil Damme showed to Free Pentecostal Church in Evansville Saturday, he noticed something unusual: a large gaping hole in the church’s fellowship hall.

Damme says the building’s foundation has broken loose, meaning the front of the building may have to come down and be reconstructed.

Damme and other members of the church believe they may have found a potential key to the case: a running board that was found at the scene. John Hampton says he found a number on a part that matches to a Dodge Ram 2500 from model years 2009 until 2021.

However, this is not the first time Free Pentecostal Church has dealt with these kinds of issues near the intersection of Fickas Road and Vann Ave. Damme says the intersection is the worst in Vanderburgh County, adding they have to replace gravel where vehicles come off the road.

Church officials say they are asking anyone in the neighborhood for security camera footage that could help them identify the car.

Pastor JoHanna Damme has a message for whoever hit the building. She says she wants them to come forward and “own it.” Damme says they want to work past it and pray for them because she says “we’re in the prayer business.”