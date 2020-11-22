Evansville church gives away Thanksgiving meals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- With plates full of turkey, ham, stuffing, and other Thanksgiving favorites, Berlin Heights Church of Christ in Evansville is helping those in need during the holiday season.

While the church has hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for over a decade, Barbara DeJarnett says they had to change their game plan this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of COVID, we decided we were going to make the plates, try to stay six feet apart from one another and be safe, wear gloves and our masks and deliver the food. Barbara DeJarnett

Still, Minister Don DeJarnett says they needed to help during this challenging year.

So we are called as Christians to fill the needs of the community, of society, of the world, so we’re just doing what we’re called to do. Don DeJarnett

The church plans to host another meal in a few weeks before Christmas.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 21, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: