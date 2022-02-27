Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — As we continue to see heartbreaking images come from Ukraine, one church in Evansville offered the feeling of hope.

Encounter Church on Main Street hosted a vigil praying for those in Ukraine.

“It’s amazing how God can bring people together in such a difficult time,” said Diana Tkachuk.

Diana and Yelena Tkachuk have family in Ukraine and say they are fearful for them each and every day.

“Most of them live on the western side of Ukraine, not in the hotspots. So far, they have been safe. The first night was rough, but then the next two nights were somewhat okay. There were a few scary moments and we don’t know what is going to happen in the next day,” said Yelena Tkachuk.

Diana and her mom say it’s hard to see the images coming from the country.

“Our home is there – it’s like where we’re from. And so, this is incredibly heartbreaking to see the events unfold in the nation,” said Diana.

“You feel so helpless, except for the phone calls,” said Yelena.

There is one thing that Yelena and Diana say is keeping them together – prayer,

It may sound small, but it has a big impact.

“Please continue to pray. We all need it, it’s such a difficult time,” said Yelena.