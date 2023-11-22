EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For 17 years, Full Gospel Mission and the Hite family of Evansville have made it their mission to feed as many residents as possible. After losing two family members in the Weinbach house explosion in August of 2022, the Hite’s are committed to carrying on that legacy by making this the biggest Thanksgiving dinner yet.

“This year we’ve set a goal of 500, and it looks like we’re going to make it,” says Nila Hite.

With 15 turkeys, 100 pounds of ham, and over 100 pounds of potatoes, Hite and the Full Gospel Mission family are hard at work to feed hundreds in need on Thanksgiving Day.

“I just really want to show the love of God,” says Hite, “show kindness to one another, help feed people that are hungry, and people that are shut in, make sure they have a good Thanksgiving meal.”

The annual dinner is a vision also inspired by Charlie and Martina Hite, who were tragically killed in the Weinbach home explosion. The family says Charlie’s goal was to eventually feed thousands in Evansville. Lisa Parks is volunteering for her second year and hopes to pass on the tradition to her son.

“My son was one that went along last year,” says Parks, “and it just kind of set something in him that there’s people that need, you know, a hand and a help.” Hite agrees and says, “It’s a good learning experience, and my granddaughter was one that went last year and handed out, and she still talks about it.”

“I love, just, my hands on food,” explains Parks. “I love making food for people. It was just amazing, it sits right in here in your heart that you’re helping everybody, and it’s great.”

It’s a tradition that shows no signs of slowing down.

“We want to just keep doing this and just keep reaching out,” says Parks.

Full Gospel Mission says this Thanksgiving, meals will be hand-delivered, picked up at the church, and available as a dine-in option for the first time since before the Covid pandemic. Hite and Parks say around 100 meals were already pre-ordered prior to Thanksgiving Day.