EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) As the war in Ukraine goes on, an Evansville church with ties to the region is starting to send financial and spiritual help to those still in the country.

At Grace of Christ Slavic Baptist Church in Evansville, the congregation’s and community’s thoughts are with those thousands of miles away.

“We’ve been trying to help as much as we can because we know time is valuable,” said Eugene Inzhirov, a member of the church. His thoughts have been with relatives caught in the middle of it.

“He’s a little worried because the region in Kherson is occupied by Russian troops. They only have a certain time to get through,” he said, recalling what one relative is going through.

Pastor Victor Voronin says its members, including many originally from or with family in Ukraine, Russia and other countries once part of the old Soviet Union, are praying for those impacted by the conflict.

“Our church is now helping by praying every evening, from 8:00 to 9:00. Everybody stays at home, but we send out a message, reminding everyone to pray for the people of Ukraine,” he said.

The church is also sending financial help along with the spiritual help, starting their Ukraine Mission, which will provide emergency help to those suffering from the war. Pastor Voronin says donated money will go to volunteers in Ukraine, who will buy food, medicine and other essential needs in places where those resources are currently scarce.

“Every day, we get volunteers, who are asking for, ‘Hey, we need funds for this portion of the region. They need food. These villages need help because people are without food,” said Inzhirov.

Those volunteers are also trying to help some Ukrainians leave the country for neighboring countries, such as Poland. Pastor voronin says donations are arriving every day.

“Everybody now understands how much this help is needed and appreciated, and God will be rewarded,” he said.

Senior Pastor Oleg Kuksenko adds they are thankful for all the prayers and support that’s been sent for those who are hungry, for medicines and evacuation and refugees. He also says while they have participated in the real lifesaving of those in the dangerous situation, they still have many needs to help those who are suffering.

(This story was originally published on March 20, 2022)