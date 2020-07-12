Evansville church, Seton Harvest host produce giveaway

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer’s stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price […]

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- All Saints Catholic Church and Seton Harvest hosted their first community produce giveaway event of the season Sunday.

Depending on how well the farm continues to do this year, we’re going to continue to give back every second Sunday of the month until there is no more produce to give away Deavron Farmer, parishioner

People lined up to get a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with recipes to go along with their new food. Organizers say all the food was given away within 15 minutes.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

