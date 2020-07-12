EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- All Saints Catholic Church and Seton Harvest hosted their first community produce giveaway event of the season Sunday.
Depending on how well the farm continues to do this year, we’re going to continue to give back every second Sunday of the month until there is no more produce to give awayDeavron Farmer, parishioner
People lined up to get a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with recipes to go along with their new food. Organizers say all the food was given away within 15 minutes.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Evansville church, Seton Harvest host produce giveaway
- Evansville traffic alert: Weinbach Ave. closure starting Monday
- Evansville restaurant closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Henderson Day of the Dead celebration canceled
- Mount Vernon tavern closed temporarily after positive COVID-19 case