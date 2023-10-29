EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday’s rain didn’t stop families and kids from getting their fill of Halloween candy.

Embrace Church on Washington Avenue in Evansville held a trick-or-treating event. Most of the event was held indoors.

There were games, food trucks, a petting zoo and other family activities.

Kids could also walk around to different themed tables and get their share of candy.

This was the second year the church hosted the Halloween event.

“We started this last year and were surprised with the success so we thought why not do it again? It’s a beautiful opportunity to invite our community in,” said lead pastor David Huff. “So giving out candy and having some costumes is just an easy way for us to say, ‘We care about you.'”

The church’s next big event will be on Christmas Eve.