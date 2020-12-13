Evansville church vandalized second time in one week

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Arena of Faith Church is once again the target of vandalism. Police were called to the church Saturday for a criminal mischief report.

Police say a woman had left the building only to find more windows damaged when she came back. It was only last Saturday that a similar incident occurred with rocks thrown through six of the church’s windows.

This time 14 more windows were damaged, and police say they found several rocks inside the congregation area of the church. The incident is believed to have happened between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Police said the church should consider investing in a security system.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

