Evansville church votes to close down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Trinity Lutheran Church, one of Evansville’s most historic churches and the former church of four Evansville mayors including Benjamin Bosse, has voted to close after nearly 180 years.

Church officials tell Eyewitness News the decision was made for several reasons, including fewer churchgoers, maintenance costs, and the impact of COVID-19.

The way things have gone in the past five years… I don’t think we’re viable to continue. Laureen Baggett

However, the church is just beginning the process of closing down. Former church council president Mike Stevens says the process could take anywhere from six months to two years. Stevens adds a resurgence in church attendance could spur the church to vote again and perhaps rescind Saturday’s vote.

We’re taking the mother church of Lutheranism in Evansville and we’re finally giving her a decent burial. It’s not anything we want to do but it’s a fact of life… it comes for each of us.

A committee is set to be picked to handle the process of closing the church in the coming days.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

