Evansville churches distribute blankets, food to homeless

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After the pastor of Evansville Free Pentecostal Church noticed more homeless people were on the streets in Downtown Evansville, she decided to help.

Pastor Johanna Damme and other churches teamed up to distribute food, blankets, toiletries and other items at the Evansville Rescue Mission, United Caring Shelter and in the community Saturday. Damme says around 100 people were helped.

“One guy told me today ‘I had given up everything has gone wrong in my life and I questioned God and I turned against God.’ He said, I was having a really rough day, and I turned around and you all showed up and he said it’s like an angel appeared before us,” Damme said.

Walmart and other businesses donated gift cards and items to help with the churches’ efforts.

the response was overwhelming. They were so thrilled. And I mean just just to get coats and gloves and hats. And they’re just so welcoming, so thankful.

The churches hope to continue their outreach, and plan to talk to the Evansville City Council about changing the requirements for a White Flag night so shelter is available more often.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)