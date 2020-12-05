Evansville churches robbed of estimated $8000 worth of items

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are investigating robberies at two different One Life Church locations. Both robberies were reported on Friday.

According to police reports, the first robbery occurred at One Life East shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. A brick had been thrown through the window of the front door, and video footage shows the offender entering through the broken window around 11:11 p.m.

The offender can be seen entering the auditorium and stealing a keyboard before leaving through the broken front door. The items stolen were estimated to be worth nearly $4000.

Police reports say the second robbery took place around 11:40 p.m. A brick was also thrown through a window at One Life West, where the offender stole $4200 worth of items.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)

