HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville City Christmas Tree will be on its way to the Civic Center on Monday, November 6.

The official Christmas Tree, a donated 32-foot-tall Norway Spruce from St. Wendel Catholic Church in Posey County, will be transported to the Evansville Civic Center by Sterling Industrial team members, with installation scheduled to take place around 7:30 a.m.

Continuing a more than 30 year tradition, Sterling Industrial has volunteered to deliver the City’s Christmas Tree and will load and transport it with assistance from CenterPoint Energy and an escort from the Evansville Police and Sheriff’s Departments.

Once in place, the Tree will be decorated, and an official lighting ceremony will we held later this month.