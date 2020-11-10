Evansville City Council approves a resolution regarding executive orders

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville City Council has approved a resolution regarding executive orders issued by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Councilman Justin Elpers raised concerns over an extension of an executive order limiting the number of people allowed to attend events in the city. Elpers says the mayor has the authority to declare an executive order for seven days, but under state law, council members then decide if it should be extended.

The council now plans on approving any future restrictions at its first meeting of every month.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

