EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council approved money for the continued cleanup effort in the area of last month’s explosion on Weinbach Avenue.

According to our media partner The Courier & Press, the council voted 7-0 on Monday to approve more than $100,000 for the ongoing demolition of homes that were damaged in the blast. The money will also cover trash cleanup.

Three people were killed in the explosion on Weinbach: Charles Hite, 43; Martina Hite, 37; and Jessica Teague, 29. More than one month later, the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. The Courier & Press quotes a Department of Homeland Security official as saying more tests will need to be conducted on appliances from the home that exploded before a final report can be created.