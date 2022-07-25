EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council approved a pay raise for the director and assistant director of the parks department on Monday. But one city council member wants more money to go toward park maintenance.

Councilwoman Missy Mosby said they decided to raise the salaries to bring in qualified people. Mosby said in August, the council will hold budget hearings, and she wants more maintenance workers to be included in the budget for next year.

Mosby said the workers are doing their jobs, but the city needs more help.