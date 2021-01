EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – At its Monday meeting, the Evansville City Council voted to elect councilman Ron Beane as president and Alex Burton as vice-president. They will hold their roles for the remainder of 2021.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

