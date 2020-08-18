Evansville City Council hears 2021 budget proposal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented his 2021 budget proposal to City Council members Monday afternoon.

Mayor Winnecke said in his nine years as mayor this budget has been one of the most complicated to construct.

“It’s just difficult times and this budget is reflective of that,” Winnecke said.

Winnecke said the pandemic translates to more than $8 million less in revenues for the city. A hiring freeze is now in effect on vacant positions – and at least 15 jobs have been cut mostly through attrition.

Mayor Winnecke said he briefly spoke with Vice President Mike Pence during his visit Monday to the Tri-State about CARES Act funding.

“Our city and cities and towns and states across the country need as much flexibility with CARES act funding as possible,” Mayor Winnecke said. “My message (to Vice President Pence) was please support flexibility in CARES act funding, he was very receptive, understood that and was grateful for the message.”

The state of Indiana allocated $3.8 million to Evansville in COVID-19 relief funding also known as the CARES act.

Mayor Winnecke said $1.8 million of that funding has been built into the 2021 budget, but a lot is still uncertain.

“If the federal government says hey we are going to cap you, and you can only use 25 percent or some other number less than 47 percent, we are going to have to go in and reduce headcount even further,” Winnecke said. “So those are two big wildcards and so we have asked every department to come in and defend every position multiple times.”

Evansville At-Large City Councilman Jonathan Weaver said amid the pandemic the city needs to be smart on what they are spending their money on.

“It’s expensive to run the city, I think this is a projected $432 million dollar budget for 2021,” Councilman Weaver said. “We all want police service to our house if need be, fire service, parks opened and streets repaved and none of this is cheap.”

Mayor Winnecke said city improvements will continue including on affordable housing with $500,000 expected to go to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Investments in public safety will continue. Public Safety officers will receive a 4 percent raise under the proposed 2021 budget.

Winnecke only included two non-profits for funding in his budget, both United Neighborhoods of Evansville and the I-69 BridgeLink will receive money for the next year. Other non-profits like museums which typically receive city funding will be zeroed out for 2021.

Hearings will continue through the middle of the week and the City Council is tentatively scheduled to vote October 12 to pass the 2021 budget.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)