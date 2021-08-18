Evansville City Council holds second budget hearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville city leaders held a budget hearing on Wednesday at the Civic Center.

Officials pitched their proposals on where funding needs to go next year. Department heads will meet with the city council next week to explain their spending plans for 2022.

City transportation leaders are asking for funding to help pay for five hybrid buses that would run on both electricity and gas. The Evansville Police Department also requested changes to its healthcare, saying it would help better retain employees.

Council members must vote on a budget plan by November 1.