Evansville City Council meets to discuss proposed amendment

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville City Council members are meeting Monday night for the first time since heated debate over defunding the police dominated the last discussion.

During the meeting two weeks ago, debate of a proposed budget amemndment lead to strong emotions from council members and community members alike.

City leaders do not expect to vote on budget ammendments during this meeting.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

