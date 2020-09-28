EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville City Council members are meeting Monday night for the first time since heated debate over defunding the police dominated the last discussion.
During the meeting two weeks ago, debate of a proposed budget amemndment lead to strong emotions from council members and community members alike.
City leaders do not expect to vote on budget ammendments during this meeting.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Evansville City Council meets to discuss proposed amendment
- Hello Beautiful Boutique customers demand answers
- Western Kentucky schools go back to in person learning
- Evansville man arrested on parole warrant and numerous drug offenses
- Princeton Community High switching to virtual due to growing numbers of students and staff in quarantine