Evansville City Council Members introducing face mask ordinance at Monday meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville City Council member Zac Heronemus tells Eyewitness News three council members, including himself, will introduce an ordinance calling for face masks to be worn on anyone 6 years and older in most situations.

The first reading of the ordinance will happen at Monday’s City Council meeting.

There were several factors in this face mask ordinance and most obvious is in Evansville we have seen a significant uptick in the last 10 days, many of the cases have been in that timeframe. Several constituents have reached out to us and we are having conversations with the Mayor to gauge the route we need to be considering the sigficant uptick. The First reading will be during the July 13 Council Meeting. I don’t anticipate us moving quickly on this although it’s my understanding people want us to do so. We need to talk with our police chief, mayor, commissioners, and health department and make sure we are all on the same page here. If an ordinance is rolled out and passed we want to make sure it is clear in its intent and it warrants that outcomes that we hope to see which is a greater awareness and emphasis on businesses requiring them when necessary and patrons and community members being mindful. I encourage everybody to really not critique the original ordinance as it is and realize it is organic and will evolve when. It is not a political issue it’s a public safety issue and we all need to be more conscious about it so our kids can go back to the schools in the fall and get back to life as to what it should be as soon as possible. Zac Heronemus

Eyewitness News will be at the meeting and bring you updates as they become available.

A mandate for wearing masks goes into effect Thursday for Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, but at this time masks are not a requirement statewide.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he will continue to support local governments that wish to implement a mandate. When asked if they were constitutional, he said they are and more importantly, they work.

In Illinois, residents are ordered to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)