Evansville City Council to consider ordinance creating Commission on Food Security

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville City Council will be considering an ordinance to create a Commission on Food Security Monday.

The commission would coordinate services, funding and programs related to food security. It would be comprised of 25 members from food-related organizations who would make recommendations to city government and other community stakeholders.

During Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order and school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, local organizations reported 8,000 meals requested in a single day.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)