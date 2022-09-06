EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council is considering pay raises for the city’s elected officials.

Councilman Zach Heronemus says he has been looking into the issue, but he has not submitted any proposals. Heronemus says elected officials in Evansville have smaller pay checks than similar officials in similar-sized cities. He also said higher pay could attract better candidates.

The mayor’s annual salary is just over $100,000, the city clerk earns around $67,000 and city council members earn about $22,000 a year.

This comes one day before the Vanderburgh County Council is expected to vote on a large salary increase for county commissioners.

