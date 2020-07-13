Evansville City Council to hear proposed mask ordinance Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville’s city council is scheduled to hear a proposed mask ordinance for the first time Monday evening. The ordinance would require people to wear masks in social settings where social distancing isn’t possible.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is also drafting an executive order requiring citizens to mask up in public.

“I fully support the mayor in his efforts. I’m going to support the county commissioners in their efforts and i’m going to be encouraging the community, just the same way as them, to do what’s right, help us make sure businesses stay open, help us make sure schools stay on track, and mask up,” said City Councilman Zac Heronemous.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners are set to vote on a resolution strongly encouraging wearing face masks on Tuesday.

That resolution, like the mayor’s ordinance, does not include penalties or fines.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: